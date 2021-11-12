DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,182. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.92.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,804 shares of company stock worth $484,447. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

