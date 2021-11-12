Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

AY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. 27,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 521.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

