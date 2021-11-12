Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ OPNT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.68. 3,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,128. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 million, a PE ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 0.39. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

