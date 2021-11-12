RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. RADCOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

RADCOM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,680. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDCM. TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

