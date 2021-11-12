eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 6,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

