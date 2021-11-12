OpenOcean (OOE) One Day Volume Hits $3.38 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $90.14 million and $3.38 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,560,696.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.54 or 0.07227098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,020.29 or 0.99768625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

