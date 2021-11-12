Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target at $23.75

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.76. 110,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,748. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

