$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,207. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

