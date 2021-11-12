SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 407,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,618,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

