J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. 46,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,577. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

