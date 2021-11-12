CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 19,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CAE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in CAE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

