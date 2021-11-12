NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.83%.

NEXCF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 262,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,864. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

