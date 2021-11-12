NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.83%.
NEXCF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 262,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,864. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About NexTech AR Solutions
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.