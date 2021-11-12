e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.71 million.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. 3,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

