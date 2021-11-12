The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Joint by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Joint by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Joint by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.18. Joint has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

