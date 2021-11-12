Analysts Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT at $130.86

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.