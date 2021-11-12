Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Target Price at C$2.16

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

ESI traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.88. The company had a trading volume of 367,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.71. The company has a market cap of C$305.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

