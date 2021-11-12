blooom inc. Invests $475,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

blooom inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $257.46. 357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

