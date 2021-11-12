HBK Investments L P Buys New Position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 2.97% of Colicity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,661,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000.

NASDAQ COLI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.77. 2,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,790. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

