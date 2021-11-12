15,036 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Bought by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $4,518,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 667,127 shares of company stock valued at $38,912,599.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,857. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.