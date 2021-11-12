Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Accenture worth $690,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 66.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 36.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 47.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $367.26 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $236.89 and a 12 month high of $372.11. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.97 and its 200-day moving average is $316.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

