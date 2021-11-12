GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.30 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.