Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $1.49 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $37,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.96. 38,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,444,501. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

