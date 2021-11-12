Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.31. The company had a trading volume of 61,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,804. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.59. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

