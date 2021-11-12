Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Shares Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITQ remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,275. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.