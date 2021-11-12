Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Position Increased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $910.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

