Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 186.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.59. The company had a trading volume of 44,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

CSWI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

