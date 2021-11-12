Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $12.29 Million Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of FARO Technologies worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth $141,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,781,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

FARO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.23 and a 12 month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

