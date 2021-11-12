Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OLK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,063. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLK. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

