Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 60,360 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $551.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

