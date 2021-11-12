RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) is Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the quarter. RadNet makes up about 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $26,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 86.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 150,711 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

