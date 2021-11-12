J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $18,407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.78. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.83 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

