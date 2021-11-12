Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.40. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,995. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.40 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average of $223.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.