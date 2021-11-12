Colony Family Offices LLC Has $36.56 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 21.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,668,000 after buying an additional 3,236,316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after purchasing an additional 993,391 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.34 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

