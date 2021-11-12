Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Netflix stock opened at $660.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.84 and a 12 month high of $690.97. The stock has a market cap of $292.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

