Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.26 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

