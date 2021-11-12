Leelyn Smith LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $12,119,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 419.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.8% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,141,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $266.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.40 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.95.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

