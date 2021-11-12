Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT at $43.29

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $$29.53 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.