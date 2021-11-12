Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $80.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CODYY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

