Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Down 7.4%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $27.39. 4,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 191,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

TNYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,448,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

