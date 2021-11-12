CytomX Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,812 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,035% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,403. The company has a market capitalization of $454.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

