Acutus Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,111% compared to the average daily volume of 190 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on AFIB shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

AFIB traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 140,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 133,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 200,749 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

