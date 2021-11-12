Snider Financial Group Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 3.7% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Snider Financial Group owned 0.42% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.06 and a 12-month high of $100.14.

