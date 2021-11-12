Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC owned about 0.41% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

