Applied Capital LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of AVDE opened at $64.93 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02.

