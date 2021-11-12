Applied Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.70 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

