Snider Financial Group Takes $357,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 82,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $6,804,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 28.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 54,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average is $141.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.