Snider Financial Group Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN opened at $177.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,675 shares of company stock worth $31,732,739. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.