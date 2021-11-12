Marshall Wace LLP Buys 648,835 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2,800.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $26,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $35.15 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65.

A number of analysts have commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

