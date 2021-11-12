Headinvest LLC Sells 156 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Headinvest LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $335.66 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.03 and a 200 day moving average of $302.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

