Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 2,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,774. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

